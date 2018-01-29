West Ham's Masuaku gets six-match ban for spitting

REUTERS: West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has been handed a six-match ban following his red card for spitting at an opponent during their FA Cup defeat at Wigan Athletic, the Football Association said on Monday.

The 24-year-old Masuaku was sent off soon after halftime as third-tier side Wigan pulled off the big shock of the fourth round in a famous 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Masuaku will miss West Ham's home league games against Crystal Palace, Watford and Burnley and away fixtures at Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Swansea City.

He issued an apology for his actions on Sunday, saying his actions were "unacceptable and out of character".

West Ham boss David Moyes, who is already without a number of players because of injury, described the incident as "despicable".

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

