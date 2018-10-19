West Ham's Wilshere suffers injury setback, Carroll back in training

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere's return after an ankle surgery has been pushed back but in an welcome boost striker Andy Carroll was back training on the pitch, manager Manuel Pellegrini has said.

Wilshere, who joined West Ham from Arsenal on a free transfer at the start of the season, underwent a minor ankle surgery after picking up the injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers early last month.

The 26-year-old, however, remains on the sidelines due to some inflammation around the ankle, pushing his likely return to next month.

"Jack felt some pain the last two days here so he needs more time to recover," Pellegrini told the British media.

The Chilean manager was more optimistic about Andy Carroll's fitness levels, with the striker penned for a return in "15 days" after suffering an ankle issue during pre-season.

West Ham, currently 15th in the Premier League standings with seven points, host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

