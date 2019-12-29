West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini - club statement

West Ham United said on Saturday that manager Manuel Pellegrini had left the club, following the side's 2-1 loss to Leicester earlier in the day that left them just one place above the relegation zone.

FILE PHOTO: Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2019 West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/

"West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the club with immediate effect," the club said on Twitter.

(Writing by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

