West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini - club statement
West Ham United said on Saturday that manager Manuel Pellegrini had left the club, following the side's 2-1 loss to Leicester earlier in the day that left them just one place above the relegation zone.
LONDON: West Ham United said on Saturday that manager Manuel Pellegrini had left the club, following the side's 2-1 loss to Leicester earlier in the day that left them just one place above the relegation zone.
"West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the club with immediate effect," the club said on Twitter.
(Writing by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Alison Williams)