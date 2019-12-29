West Ham set to reappoint Moyes after Pellegrini sacking - reports

Premier League strugglers West Ham United are set to reappoint David Moyes as their new head coach to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini, Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Sunday.

Chilean Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home by Leicester City, their ninth loss in 12 league games that left the London side 17th in the standings - one point above the relegation zone.

It would be Moyes' second stint with West Ham after he saved the club from relegation in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal.

He was hired by West Ham in November 2017 to replace Slaven Bilic with the London side in the relegation zone and the Scotsman led them to a 13th-placed finish to ensure the club's survival in the top flight.

However, the club chose not to renew his contract and hired Manchester City's former title-winning manager Pellegrini in the off season last year, who led West Ham to a 10th-placed finish last season.

If appointed, Moyes' first game in charge will be at home against 16th-placed Bournemouth on Wednesday.

