West Indies 127 all out, India need 72 to win

REUTERS: West Indies were all out for 127 in their second innings, setting India 72 to win the second and final test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sunil Ambris topscored for the tourists, who were beaten inside three days in the series opener in Rajkot, with 38.

Umesh Yadav claimed 4-45 to complete a match haul of 10 wickets, while spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 3-12.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)