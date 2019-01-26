West Indies take massive lead over England on day three

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

West Indies added 110 runs without loss to their second-innings total to reach lunch on 237 for six wickets on day three of the first test against England, turning a commanding lead into a virtually unbeatable one in Barbados on Friday.

Already 339 runs ahead at the start of play, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich were rarely troubled by the England attack at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

West Indies went for a well-earned lunch, with captain Holder on 80 and Dowrich on 61, leading by 449 runs with eight sessions left and every incentive to bat on rather than to declare.

After 18 wickets fell on day two, the first session on Friday provided a stark contrast on a pitch that posed few problems for the batsmen.

Holder, a handy number eight with a test average of more than 30, was particularly aggressive, helping himself to three sixes as he scored at a rate of almost a run a ball.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid came in for severe punishment, giving up 42 runs in seven overs, including two sixes to Holder, who also hoisted Sam Curran over the boundary.

West Indies and England are playing a three-test series in the Caribbean.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)