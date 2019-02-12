Basketball: Westbrook salutes 'unbelievable' team-mates after triple record

LOS ANGELES: Russell Westbrook paid tribute to his Oklahoma City Thunder team-mates following his record-setting 10th consecutive triple double against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Westbrook notched another statistical milestone on Monday (Feb 11) after moving one clear of Wilt Chamberlain with his 10th straight treble in the 120-111 win over the Blazers.

Westbrook, who finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, reached the milestone after assisting Paul George with a three-pointer. George finished with 47 points after a fourth-quarter scoring spree.

"I've got some unbelievable team-mates that make my job easy," Westbrook said.

"It's natural man. We love each other. We have each other's back regardless of what's going on. We all want to see each other do well, and that's the most important part."

Westbrook, 30, is one of only two players to average a triple double in every game for a season, a record he equalled in his MVP-winning 2017 season, when he hit a record 42 triples.

"I go out and compete every night and leave it on the floor," Westbrook said. "Whatever happens, happens. Definitely an unbelievable moment.

"Each time I walk in this locker room and see my name up there is a blessing. "That's an unbelievable moment in itself. To be able to just wake up, have a job, have jersey, have a name on your back.

"To me that's a blessing in itself and something I never even dreamed about as a kid."

Chamberlain's record of nine consecutive triple-doubles had stood for 51 years before Westbrook eclipsed the NBA legend.

George meanwhile said the atmosphere inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena had helped inspire the team.

"It was special from the second the ball was tipped off," said George. "It was a really, really good vibe amongst our team in this building. It felt amazing. The energy was awesome."