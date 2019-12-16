When sport and politics collide: Athletes who made a stand

SINGAPORE: Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil last week found himself in a political firestorm after voicing his concern over the plight of the Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang province.

His comments on social media led to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV nixing a live telecast of Arsenal’s game with Manchester City over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ozil saga comes on the heels of a similar uproar after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters.

High-profile sportsmen are often reluctant to wade into the political morass: A misstep could involve unpalatable consequences from sanctions to financial losses.

But over the years, there have been sportsmen and sportswomen who have been willing to put their careers on the line for the sake of a bigger cause.

A picture taken Apr 29, 1967 in New York during the press conference of the world heavyweight boxing champion Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) as he refused to go to the military service and fight in Vietnam. (Photo: AFP)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born Cassius Clay, Muhammad Ali was becoming increasingly known for his strident political views as the 1960s wore on.

This came to a head in 1966 when Ali refused to be inducted into the US armed forces, dodging the draft for the Vietnam War.

“I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Cong,” he famously said.

"Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go ten thousand miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?"

The impact of Ali’s decision was swift and heavy. He was denied a boxing a licence, and did not fight from March 1967 to October 1970.

One could argue his exile robbed him of his best years in the prime of his life.

In February 1968, he said: “I am not allowed to work in America and I’m not allowed to leave America … I’m just about broke.”



Tommie Smith (C) and John Carlos (R) raise their gloved fists in the Black Power salute to express their opposition to racism in the USA during the US national anthem, after receiving their medals 16 Oct, 1968 for first and third place in the men's 200m event at the Mexico Olympic Games. At left is Peter Norman of Australia who took second place. (Photo: EPU/AFP)

BLACK POWER SALUTE

Ali’s bold decision to make a stand at a time when the Civil Rights Movement was gaining steam in the US, influenced other black athletes.

At the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in the air on the medal podium as the US national anthem was played.

Together with Australian silver medallist Peter Norman, they wore human rights badges on their jackets.

“I’ll stand with you,” Norman told the Americans.

Smith and Carlos were protesting the Vietnam War and racial injustices back home in the US. Norman had been an anti-racism advocate who was opposed to the White Australia Policy.

The Americans were swiftly sent packing from the Games and received death threats upon their return home.

Norman was shunned and never picked again to run for Australia at the Olympics, despite meeting qualifying times.

When he died in 2006, Smith and Carlos were pallbearers at Norman’s funeral in Melbourne.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7, safety Eric Reid #35, and linebacker Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel before a game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov 6, 2016. Photo: AFP/BRIAN BAHR)

COLIN KAEPERNICK AND BLACK LIVES MATTER



Like his counterparts above, latter-day racial injustices forced San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem before a pre-season game in 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour,” he said as during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick’s actions led to a non-renewal of his contract and he has been without a team since.

There have been several sporting figures and athletes who have followed Kaepernick in “taking a knee” as they sought to draw attention to police brutality, racial profiling and inequality.





Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring in the World Cup quarter-final win over France in June. (Photo: AFP/FRANCK FIFE)

A star of women’s football, Megan Rapinoe was one of the first white athletes to kneel during the national anthem in a show of solidarity with Kaepernick.

She upped the ante before the Women’s World Cup this year, when she said in an interview that she was “not going to f …ing White House if we win”.

Her goal celebration after netting the opener in the quarter-final with hosts France was one of iconic images of the tournament.

The US women’s team duly won the World Cup and, together with her teammates, snubbed a private invite to the White House, according to Sports Illustrated.

Openly gay, Rapinoe continues to champion for equality and remains a frequent critic of US President Donald Trump.

Portrait taken in June 1985 of Brazil captain Socrates. (Photo: AFP/JORGE DURAN)

A chain-smoking doctor who would have a lit cigarette waiting for him in the dressing room at half-time.



The late Socrates was not just an extraordinarily gifted footballer, he was also no ordinary human being.



While he is best remembered for leading the legendary Brazilian sides of the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, it is his political activism and passion for the downtrodden that is less known.

He openly questioned the military dictatorship in Brazil, which ruled from 1964 to 1984, and urged fellow footballers to do the same.

“They have political power in their hands. There is a stage and there is an audience,” he said of his fellow professionals.

He also spearheaded change at Corinthians, where he played his club football.

There, he rallied teammates and employees to go against the club’s autocratic management. Soon the club was managed in a more democratic fashion, where players and staff got to vote on key decisions within the organisation.

