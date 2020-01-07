Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 to air on Toggle

SINGAPORE: Sports fans can catch the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lausanne 2020 in Switzerland on Toggle, Mediacorp announced on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The Games will be aired between Jan 10 and Jan 23 to local viewers.

Toggle will screen the opening and closing ceremonies live, as well as 12 hours to 15 hours of daily coverage on the various sports events live or on-demand for free.

Events shown on the Toggle website include alpine skiing, figure skating, short track skating, curling and ice hockey. Lausanne 2020 will feature 1,880 young athletes aged between 15 and 18 taking part in 16 disciplines across eight sports.

Mediacorp will also be covering the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo from Jul 24.