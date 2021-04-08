White House says US not discussing boycott of Beijing Olympics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the U.S. is not discussing a joint boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to alleged human rights abuses.

"Our position on the 2022 Olympics has not changed. We have not discussed and are not discussing any joint boycott with allies and partners," Psaki said Wednesday.

A State Department spokesman indicated on Tuesday in an exchange with reporters that the U.S. was discussing whether to skip the Olympics in Beijing as part of a boycott with allies.

Some Republicans have called on the Biden administration to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of Uighurs and its crackdown on rights in Hong Kong.

