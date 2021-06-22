WHO says plans fresh talks with organisers, IOC ahead of Tokyo Games

A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform are seen in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Jun 21, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski)
GENEVA: The World Health Organization will confer this week with Japan's Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee again on risk assessment and management of the Tokyo Games due to start on Jul 23, a senior WHO expert said on Monday (Jun 21).

Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers said on Monday, a decision that cuts against the recommendation of medical experts who said holding the event without fans was the least risky option.

Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, told a news conference that screening and ventilation were among issues to be discussed. "What we are glad of is the incidence rates have fallen persistently over last week (in Japan)."

Source: Reuters

