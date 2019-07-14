Wiesberger two shots clear after 54 holes at Scottish Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bernd Wiesberger broke two strokes clear of his nearest rival in the third round of the Scottish Open in North Berwick on Saturday.

After a favourable ruling granting him line-of-sight relief from a TV booth at the final hole, Wiesberger hoisted his approach shot over a tree to four feet for an unlikely closing birdie.

He carded six-under-par 65, his only blemish a three-putt bogey at the penultimate hole at the Renaissance Club.

In search of his sixth European Tour, the Austrian posted a 20-under 193 total with one round remaining.

South African Erik van Rooyen sank a long birdie putt at the 17th hole and shot 67 to hold second place on 18 under.

Italian Nino Bertasio (67) and Frenchman Romain Langasque (65) were four strokes behind in a tie for third.

Rory McIlroy shot a pedestrian 68 that left him nine strokes off the pace.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)