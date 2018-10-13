Wigan women survive late scare to win first super league

MANCHESTER, England: A stoppage-time penalty by Charlotte Foley gave Wigan Warriors women their first super league triumph with an 18-16 Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos at the Manchester Regional Arena on Saturday.

Wigan's female team, who were only established last year, stopped Leeds adding to their Challenge Cup and League Leaders' wins with tries from Rachel Thompson (3) and Georgia Wilson.

Leeds were 10 points down after an hour but pulled level at 16-16 with minutes remaining. However, a missed conversion from Courtney Hill proved crucial as Foley wrapped up the Wigan win.

The Warriors can complete a double triumph when the men's team take on Warrington Wolves in their Grand Final later on Saturday at Old Trafford.

