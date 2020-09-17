Wilder bemused by fans return in EFL pilot scheme

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he cannot understand how English Football League (EFL) clubs can welcome some fans back this weekend given the COVID-19 restrictions in Britain.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the latest guidance on social gatherings in England last week following a spike in novel coronavirus infections, saying that groups of more than six people would be banned from meeting.

The EFL said on Wednesday select clubs would be allowed to admit up to 1,000 fans at this weekend's games as part of a pilot scheme.

"I just don't know where we're at with it all, I've got to say. I haven't got a clue," Wilder told a news conference ahead of Thursday's League Cup second-round match at Premier League rivals Burnley.

"Am I allowed to see my nan? Am I allowed to see my mum? But then we can have 1,000 people in a ground but can't have 15,000 and then I can't go and have a pint with my mates unless there's only six of us.

"So I've got to say I'm like the majority of the people in this country, haven't got a clue what's going off."

