Wilder leaves relegation-threatened Sheffield United - reports

Chris Wilder has left his role as Sheffield United manager, Sky Sports reported on Friday, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and favourites to get relegated.

REUTERS: Chris Wilder has left his role as Sheffield United manager, Sky Sports reported on Friday, with the club rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and favourites to get relegated.

The Blades have won just four games in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Southampton left them on 14 points, 12 points adrift of the safety zone with 10 matches to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after they finished 11th in League One (third tier).

He led them to two promotions in three years and their ninth-placed finish in the Premier League last season was their highest in the top-flight in 28 years.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)