Wilder says Blades must not get complacent in survival fight

REUTERS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said his team must not get carried away by their recent performances following Tuesday's 2-1 victory over fellow Premier League relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.

Bottom side the Blades have now won three of their last five league games, including victories over Newcastle United and Manchester United, after a dismal start to the campaign.

Second half goals from Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp moved Wilder's side to 11 points from 22 games - 10 points away from the safety zone and one below 19th-placed West Brom.

"We needed a big second-half performance. We just had to let ourselves go a little bit which we did in the second half. We were more ambitious," Wilder told reporters.

"It's a big win but there's still a long way to go and we are not getting carried away at all, there's a huge challenge in front of us.

"Just because we've won a couple of games recently, it's the Premier League and it hurts you. I have a group that are alive and kicking and fighting for their lives."

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce said his team had paid the price for two defensive mistakes which led to goals.

"It leaves us with a great gap to fill. It's simple maths. We know how many points it takes to stay in this league. What other people do and what other clubs do, we can't affect. We have to focus on getting 38 points," Allardyce said.

The Blades host seventh-placed Chelsea in the league on Sunday while West Brom visit Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)