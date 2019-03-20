Wilder to defend WBC title against Breazeale in May

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will put his title on the line against fellow American Dominic Breazeale at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in May, both camps said on Tuesday.

Wilder (39-0-1), who fought to a split decision draw against Briton Tyson Fury in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, will face the 20-1 Breazeale on May 18.

Last December, Breazeale stopped Carlos Negron of Puerto Rico in the ninth round and is the WBC's mandatory challenger.

"It's always a great thing to get the mandatories out of the way because I consider the mandatories like flies - they are always buzzing in your ear," Wilder, known as the Bronze Bomber, said at a media conference.

Breazeale, whose only loss was to WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua in 2016, added he was looking forward to try and silence his fellow 33-year-old.

"I'm excited to finally get this chump in the ring," he said. "You love your own voice. All you do is talk and talk and talk.

"It's time to get into the ring and square off."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)