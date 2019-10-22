William Hill Sports Book of the Year shortlist announced

REUTERS: The six-strong shortlist for the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award was announced on Tuesday, with twice winners Donald McCrae and Duncan Hamilton in contention for the 2019 prize.

McCrae's book 'In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles' is based on how boxing trainer Gerry Storey ran his Belfast gym during the Troubles and trained fighters on both the Republican and Loyalist sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton's 'The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus' revolves around the 20th-century pioneer in cricket writing.

An autobiography from soccer whistleblower Andy Woodward, who exposed the scandal of sexual abuse in youth clubs, was also on the list, alongside former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly's 'Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump'.

The winner of the award will be announced in London on Dec. 5.

The William Hill Sports Book Of The Year Award bills itself as the world's longest established and richest sporting literary prize. It was first awarded in 1989. This year's winning author will receive a 30,000 pound (US$38,955) cash prize and a trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SHORTLIST FOR 2019

The Rise of the Ultra Runners: A Journey to the Edge of Human Endurance - Adharanand Finn

The Great Romantic: Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus - Duncan Hamilton

In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles - Donald McRae

Rough Magic: Riding the World's Wildest Horse Race - Lara Prior-Palmer

Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump - Rick Reilly

Position of Trust: A football dream betrayed - Andy Woodward

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)