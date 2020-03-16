William Hill suspends dividend, expects over US$135 million hit from coronavirus

British bookmaker William Hill on Monday suspended its dividend and said its full-year core earnings may fall by up to 110 million pounds as several global sports events get cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which in 2019 generated 53per cent of its revenue through its sports book business, said an additional month of closure could hit its core earnings by another 25 million pounds to 30 million pounds.

Assumptions which could hurt its profit include postponement of the UEFA Euro 2020 to 2021, resumption of international football in August, and cancellation of the Grand National, among others.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)