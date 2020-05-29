Williams considers sale of struggling F1 team

Williams is considering a sale of its once-dominant but now struggling Formula One team as part of a new strategic direction, Williams Grand Prix Holdings (WGPH) said on Friday.

The company published annual results showing Formula One revenue slid to 95.4 million pounds (US$117.6 million) in 2019, down from 130.7 million pounds the previous year.

"The WGPH board is undertaking a review of all the various strategic options available to the company," it said.

"Options being considered include, but are not limited to, raising new capital for the business, a divestment of a minority stake in WGPH or a divestment of a majority stake in WGPH including a potential sale of the whole company."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by David Goodman)