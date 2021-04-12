Williamson will be back for Hyderabad soon, says Bayliss

MUMBAI: Kane Williamson's absence for Sunrisers Hyderabad's opening defeat in the Indian Premier League on Sunday was due to lack of match fitness and the New Zealand batsman will soon return to the mix, the team's coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

Williamson, 30, missed the Black Caps' white-ball series against Bangladesh at home due to an elbow injury but was available for selection against the Kolkata Knight Riders for David Warner-led Hyderabad.

Eoin Morgan's Kolkata ended up beating Hyderabad by 10 runs in Chennai.

"We just felt that Kane needed a little bit of extra time to get his match fitness. A little bit more time in the nets," former England coach Bayliss told reporters.

"He would have played in place of Jonny Bairstow if that would have occurred. But we weren't too perturbed about that."

England international Bairstow contributed a handy 55 off 40 balls during the side's chase of 188, continuing his strong form from the limited-overs series against India ahead of the IPL.

"Jonny has been in form obviously recently in white-ball cricket here in India. And obviously showed in how he batted well tonight," Bayliss added.

"Kane will obviously certainly come into calculations as the tournament unfolds."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ken Ferris)