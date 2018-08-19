Wilson shines as Bournemouth beat West Ham 2-1

Striker Callum Wilson scored a stunning goal which helped Bournemouth come from behind in a 2-1 victory at West Ham United on Saturday and stretched their fine Premier League start to two wins in as many games.

Wilson powered his way past four defenders on the hour to cancel out Marko Arnautovic's first-half penalty and defender Steve Cook headed in a 66th-minute winner from a Ryan Fraser free kick.

West Ham, in contrast, suffered their second successive defeat after Austria forward Arnautovic, who drilled in his spot kick in the 33rd minute, wasted an excellent chance to double the home side's lead on the stroke of halftime.

Wilson was a handful for West Ham's defence all afternoon and piled more misery on the Hammers, having scored a hat-trick in Bournemouth's 4-3 defeat of the east London side in August 2015 which was his team's first-ever Premier League win.

