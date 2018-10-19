Wimbledon brings in final set tiebreak

Wimbledon will introduce a final set tiebreak starting from next year's Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), organisers said on Friday.

After a period of consultation with players and officials, the AELTC ruled that the tiebreak will be played when the score reaches 12-12 in the final set of all matches at the tournament.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)