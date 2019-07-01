Tennis: Wimbledon champion Djokovic off to winning start

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their men's singles first round match on the first day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, Jul 1, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis)

LONDON: Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday (Jul 1), seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed and world number one Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass.

Djokovic, chasing a 16th career major, will faces Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.

