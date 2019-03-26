Wimbledon champion Kvitova's attacker gets eight-year sentence

An attacker who stabbed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was sentenced to eight years in prison by a Czech regional court, CTK news agency reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic December 23, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

Kvitova suffered severe wounds to her left playing hand as she struggled with the intruder in her flat during the attack in December 2016.

She returned to professional tennis in May 2017, crowning her comeback 18 months later with her first final appearance at 2019 Australian Open.

