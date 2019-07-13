Tennis: Halep thwarts Serena history bid with Wimbledon final triumph

Simona Halep celebrates beating US player Serena Williams
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates beating US player Serena Williams during their women's singles final on day twelve of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. (Photo: AFP/Ben Stansall)
LONDON: Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday (Jun 13) when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final. 

Her victory made her the first Romanian to win a Wimbledon singles title

The 27-year-old Romanian captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory, adding a maiden Wimbledon to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph.

Defeat for 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep's two.

