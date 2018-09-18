Win by a whisker? Mexican GP organisers hope so

Formula One's flamboyantly moustachioed chairman Chase Carey will fit right in at next month's Mexican Grand Prix after organisers announced a partnership with men's health charity Movember on Monday.

LONDON: Formula One's flamboyantly moustachioed chairman Chase Carey will fit right in at next month's Mexican Grand Prix after organisers announced a partnership with men's health charity Movember on Monday.

The tie-up aims to drive awareness of November's fund-raising campaign in which men are encouraged to grow moustaches.

"Moustaches and Mexico go hand in hand," said Movember's Australian co-founder Justin Coghlan ('JC') in a statement.

"The history of the sport has seen some great drivers with moustaches, from Nigel Mansell to Keke Rosberg, and over the years we’ve been lucky enough to have some amazing support from the F1 community.

"I’m looking forward to seeing some of the team crew and drivers... rocking a moustache for race weekend in Mexico."

Carey, who took the helm of Formula One last year after U.S.-based Liberty Media took control, is famed for his distinctive twirled handlebar moustache.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Ken Ferris)