Windies' Gabriel banned for four ODIs over "personal abuse"

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been banned for the first four one-day internationals against England after being found guilty of "personal abuse" in the St Lucia test, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

Gabriel, 30, accepted an ICC charge after he was warned by on-field umpires during the third test for comments made towards England captain Joe Root.

Gabriel's remark was not audible to television viewers but according to Sky Sports the England captain was heard replying to the bowler: "Don't use it as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay".

The charge was under article 2.13 of the ICC's code of conduct, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)