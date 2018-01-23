Winger Lennon completes switch to Burnley from Everton

English winger Aaron Lennon completed his move to Burnley from Everton for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, becoming the Lancashire club's first permanent signing of the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old made 15 league appearances for Everton this season without scoring. His exit follows the arrival on Merseyside of Arsenal wide forward Theo Walcott last week.

"Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to playing here," Lennon told Burnley's website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com).

"The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction. I think I've still got a lot to offer. I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level."

Lennon, who joined Everton in 2015 following a decade spent at Tottenham Hotspur, missed most of the second half of last season and was detained under the Mental Health Act over concerns for his welfare in April.

The winger, who has 21 caps for England and played in two World Cups, said he was keen to get his career back on track and help Burnley finish in the top half of the table. Sean Dyche's side are in eighth place after a strong first half of the campaign.

"I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible," Lennon said. "I've never had an easy game against Burnley and this year they have done fantastic. They deserve to be where they are.

"The team has done brilliant. There are 14 games to go and hopefully we can kick on and maintain a place in the top half, which would be brilliant for the football club."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)