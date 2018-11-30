Winks says in-form Spurs have Arsenal in their sights

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has said Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal in the Premier League has come at the perfect time for his in-form team.

Tottenham outclassed title rivals Chelsea 3-1 last weekend and followed it up with a 1-0 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Wednesday to boost their confidence ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are third in the standings on 30 points from 13 matches and have won their last six games in all competitions.

"The form we are in right now, it is probably the perfect time to go there," Winks told British media.

Tottenham have not won at Arsenal since a 3-2 victory in 2010 and face a potentially difficult test against Unai Emery's fifth-placed side, who are unbeaten in their last 17 games in all competitions.

However, England international Winks is optimistic that Tottenham can stop their city rivals' charge.

"Of course they are beatable, but it is going to be another difficult game, so we have to be physically prepared for it," England international Winks added.

Defender Jan Vertonghen suggested that Arsenal were a rejuvenated side under Spaniard Emery, who took over from long-serving Frenchman Arsene Wenger before the new campaign.

"They look like a good and solid team. They look a different team to the last couple of years," the Belgian international, who returned against Inter after 10 games out with injury, said.

"It's going to be a big game. They've won many games in a row, they're confident. But the way we are playing gives a lot of confidence as well."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)