Winston-Salem quarters postponed due to rain, power outages

REUTERS: The quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open have been moved to Friday after heavy rain saw only one match get underway before being suspended, organisers of the North Carolina event said.

Top seed Benoit Paire was leading Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 4-3 in the opening set of the first quarter-final on Thursday before bad weather rolled in and caused power outages.

The semi-finals will also take place on Friday.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)