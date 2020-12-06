Wolfsburg and Cologne share spoils in entertaining 2-2 draw

REUTERS: VfL Wolfsburg twice fought back from a goal down to earn a 2-2 draw against FC Cologne at the Rhein Energie stadium on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Jan Thielmann, 18, scored his maiden Bundesliga goal to give Cologne the lead in 18th minute, receiving the ball at the edge of the penalty area and slotting it past Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels.

Wolfsburg drew level 11 minutes later when Maximilian Arnold's pinpoint free kick sailed past Timo Horn but Ondrej Duda restored Cologne's advantage in the 43rd, firing a first-time effort into the top corner after neat wing play from Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Cologne's lead was short-lived as Wout Weghorst towered over Sava Cestic to meet Renato Steffen's cross in the 47th minute for his seventh league goal of the season. Wolfsburg laid siege to the Cologne goal in search of a late winner but were unable to test Horn.

The result means Wolfsburg remain in fifth on 18 points, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich who were facing Leipzig later on Saturday. Cologne stay in 15th with seven points from 10 games.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

