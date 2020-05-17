Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1 with stoppage-time winner from Ginczek

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AUGSBURG, Germany: Wolfsburg stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games with a 2-1 win at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, moving up to sixth in the standings as the season restarted on Saturday inside an empty Augsburg Arena.

Daniel Ginczek's stoppage-time winner secured the points after Augsburg's Tin Jedvaj had cancelled out Renato Steffen's first-half opener.

Augsburg were playing without their new head coach Heiko Herrlich on the sidelines as he was not allowed to attend the match after breaking quarantine by leaving the team hotel to buy toothpaste.

Winger Ruben Vargas went close to giving Augsburg the lead with a low shot that nearly caught out goalkeeper Koen Casteels, but his initial block slowed the ball down enough for him to claw it back before it crept over the line.

At the other end, Wolfsburg's players appealed for a penalty when Jedvaj's attempted clearance inside the box hit his arm.

Wolfsburg took the lead two minutes before halftime when Steffen used the pace of a cross to head home from 15 metres out, giving diving keeper Andreas Luthe no chance to make a save.

The players did not celebrate as a group as part of social distancing protocols, but they could not resist the urge to give the Swiss a couple of high-fives and fist bumps.

The home side equalised from a second-half set piece when John Brooks' headed clearance went the wrong way, came off goalkeeper Casteels' hands and hit the bar before bouncing on the line where Jedvaj was on hand to head home.

Felix Uduokhai thought he had given Augsburg a 2-1 lead when he headed home from another set piece but the referee looked at the pitchside VAR monitor and ruled it out as Florian Niederlechner was offside and blocking the goalkeeper's view.

Wolfsburg's Admir Mehmedi had numerous chances to score their second, first with a volley which came off the post and again minutes later when a sweeping move forced Luthe to keep out a low, stinging effort with his feet.

However, the visitors capitalised in stoppage time when Kevin Mbabu's low cross found substitute Ginczek inside the six-yard box and his poacher's finish at the far post gave the visitors all three points. Augsburg remain in 14th place.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)