Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0 to move into Bundesliga top four

REUTERS: A solitary goal from a Josip Brekalo free kick gave VfL Wolfsburg a 1-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday to return them to the Bundesliga's top four.

The hosts had a goal disallowed in the first half before they found the breakthrough in the 49th minute which moved them fourth, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich heading into the league's winter break.

The result extended their unbeaten record at home in the league to seven games while Stuttgart, seventh, lost for the first time on the road this season.

Wolfsburg's German midfielder Yannick Gerhardt had earlier found the back of the net with a header but the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Stuttgart's best opportunity to equalise came in the 70th minute when Nico Gonzalez nearly scored from a tap-in only to see his miscued shot cleared off the line.

Earlier, Freiburg thrashed Hertha Berlin 4-1 to record their third successive league win to move up to 10th after Italian winger Vincenzo Grifo scored one goal and set up another.

Grifo netted an early opener for the hosts before helping defender Manuel Gulde score from a corner kick. Forward Ermedin Demirovic also got on the scoresheet while substitute Nils Petersen wrapped up the victory with a late penalty.

The result left Hertha in 14th place on 13 points, three above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)