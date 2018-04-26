Wolves' given all-clear over links with agent Mendes

The relationship between soccer agent Jorge Mendes and Wolverhampton Wanderers does not breach English Football League (EFL) regulations and he will not have to submit to its owners' and directors' test, the EFL said on Wednesday.

Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League on April 14, but their success has been accompanied by questions about Mendes, who represents head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and several of the club's key players.

Mendes also has a long association with Wolves owner Fosun International, a Chinese conglomerate, and advised Fosun on the purchase of the club.

Football Association rules on the relationship between clubs and agents prohibit club owners from holding a stake larger than five percent in an agency, while agents, or 'intermediaries', cannot exert a 'material influence' over a club.

After discussions with the management of Wolves, the EFL said it was satisfied that Mendes held no role at the club and could not be categorised as a 'Relevant Person' as defined by league regulations.

Under league rules, a 'Relevant Person' is defined as an individual with powers akin to those of a director of a company, including all individuals who have control over a club's affairs.

"Following a comprehensive review of the detail subsequently provided by (Wolves), it has been determined that Mr Mendes holds no role at the club and, as such should not be categorised as a 'Relevant Person' as defined by League regulations," the EFL said in a statement.

"On this basis there is no requirement for him to submit to the Owners' and Directors' Test."

