Wolves' Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making "excellent progress" following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League club's doctor said.

Mexican forward Jimenez, 29, was injured after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. He received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital.

"We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week," Wolves doctor Matt Perry told the club's website https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/club/20201202-latest-update-on-raul-jimenez.

"Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it's safe to say that Raul's most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace."

