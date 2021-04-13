Wolves' Neto to miss rest of season after knee injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Neto, who has scored five goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions, was withdrawn in the first half of Friday's 1-0 win at Fulham and will undergo surgery later this week.

The 21-year-old is also likely to be sidelined for Portugal's European Championship campaign that begins in June.

"Neto suffered a significant injury to his patella...and, following a review with a knee specialist in London... surgery has been planned for later this week," the club said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, he is not expected to return to play until next season."

Wolves also said midfielder Ruben Neves has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self isolating in line with government guidance. He is set to miss Saturday's Premier League home game against Sheffield United.

Wolves are 12th in the standings with 38 points from 31 games.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)