Wolves boost Champions League hopes with 3-0 win over Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Victory lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's side up to sixth in the standings - four points behind fourth-placed Leicester City who play Bournemouth later on Sunday.

Wolves took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Daniel Podence was fouled by Lucas Digne and Raul Jimenez maintained his 100per cent penalty conversion rate this season to score his 16th goal of the league campaign.

Leander Dendoncker doubled the lead straight after the interval when he directed a glancing header past the outstretched arm of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 after midfielder Ruben Neves found him with a pinpoint cross-field ball and the Portuguese forward chested it down before firing an emphatic half-volley past Pickford at the near post.

Everton remained in 11th place with three matches left in the season.

