Wolves boss Nuno wants better PPV solution

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the Premier League to ditch its current pay-per-view model for matches outside regular broadcast slots amid widespread criticism from fans.

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has called on the Premier League to ditch its current pay-per-view model for matches outside regular broadcast slots amid widespread criticism from fans.

BT Sport and Sky Sports had been broadcasting all Premier League games as part of their existing football packages - a temporary measure due to the barring of spectators in grounds as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But that changed earlier this month under an interim plan where matches not already selected for broadcast in October would be available only for purchase via PPV platforms.

Wolves host Crystal Palace later on Friday, with fans being asked to pay 14.95 pounds to watch the game live.

"They should find a better solution," Nuno told reporters. "Unfortunately we don't have the perfect one, so let's hope the intention is there.

"I think that's the only thing that can help us. What I see is from the numbers that the fans are not engaging to what’s happening now."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League said the PPV scheme had been extended to matches on Nov. 6-8.

"In consultation with clubs, all elements of the pay-per-view service, including the price, will be reviewed ahead of Premier League matches returning after the international break later next month," it said https://www.premierleague.com/news/1878276.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)