Wolves defender Miranda joins Olympiacos on season-long loan

Greek top-flight club Olympiacos have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, the Premier League side has said.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough - Championship
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough - Championship - Wolverhampton, Britain - August 5, 2017 Britt Assombalonga of Middlesbrough (L) and Roderick Miranda of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action Action Images/Ed Sykes

Miranda joined Wolves last year and was instrumental in the first half of the club's Championship-winning campaign, featuring in every match between August and November.

"Everyone at Wolves wishes Roderick the best of luck during his loan spell in Piraeus," Wolves said on their website https://www.wolves.co.uk.

The 27-year-old fell out of favour in the latter stages of the campaign and played just two league matches since December, taking his appearance tally to 17 for the season.

(Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

