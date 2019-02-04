Wolves feel 'unstoppable' after winning run, says Jimenez

A steady run of three wins from as many Premier League matches has left promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers full of confidence and feeling unstoppable, top scorer Raul Jimenez has said.

Goals by Ruben Neves, Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker helped Wolves outclass Everton 3-1 on Saturday and equal their highest tally of 11 wins in a league campaign, going back to the 2010-2011 season.

Victory at Goodison Park followed home wins over Leicester City and West Ham United and pushed Wolves to seventh place on 38 points, four ahead of their nearest rivals Watford and firmly in contention for a place in European competition next season.

"With these results and all the confidence we have, we can be unstoppable," striker Jimenez, who has struck nine goals in the league, told the Express and Star.

"We know we have a good team with all of us doing the right things in our positions. We're enjoying our games, we're happy."

In Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have a manager who has helped polish their counter-attacking approach in the top flight and trouble the big teams.

Wolves have drawn games with defending champions Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal while also securing famous wins over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this season.

"We want to win every game," Mexico international Jimenez added, highlighting their philosophy under Santo.

"Sometimes we'll lose, but we have to keep going and try to do what we did on Saturday."

Wolves host 15th-placed Newcastle United in their next league match on Feb. 12.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)