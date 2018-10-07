Wolves go six games unbeaten with Palace win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes when he rifled in a shot from a tight angle between Wayne Hennessey and the near post as Wolves went a sixth match unbeaten and climbed to seventh with 15 points before Sunday's matches.

Palace almost equalised in the 70th minute but Rui Patricio made a reflex save from substitute Max Meyer’s superb volley and blocked Wilfried Zaha’s follow-up.

Wolves substitute Ivan Cavaleiro hit the bar 10 minutes from time in a counter-attack and Palace, on seven points from eight matches, are still looking for their first home league goal of the season.

