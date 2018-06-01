Wolves re-sign striker Afobe from Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers have re-signed striker Benik Afobe from Bournemouth on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell at Molineux Stadium, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Wolves triggered the option to buy Afobe on a long-term deal after he scored six goals in 17 games in the second half of the last season to help them win the second-tier Championship.

The 25-year-old initially left Wolves for Bournemouth in 2016 after netting 23 goals in 48 appearances.

Afobe managed 11 goals in 70 games for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth but struggled to establish himself in the first-team, making only five league starts for the club in the first half of the last campaign.

Wolves have also agreed to sign French defender Willy Boly on a permanent deal from Porto.

Boly scored three goals in 36 league appearances on loan at Molineux last term, earning himself a place in the Professional Footballers' Association's Championship team of the season.

