Wolves set to confirm permanent signing of Jimenez: reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to confirm the permanent signing of Raul Jimenez from Benfica for a club-record fee of 30 million pounds, British media reported on Thursday.

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to confirm the permanent signing of Raul Jimenez from Benfica for a club-record fee of 30 million pounds, British media reported on Thursday.

The 27-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in 37 appearances since joining Wolves on a season-long loan in June 2018.

Advertisement

Sky Sports reported Jimenez had agreed personal terms on a four-year deal, with the fee surpassing the 18 million pounds Wolves paid for Adama Traore last August.

Mexico international Jimenez has helped Wolves reach seventh in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final place against Watford on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)