Wolves win to move six points clear of chasing pack

LONDON: Wolverhampton Wanderers restored their six-point advantage at the top of England's second tier Championship with a 3-0 victory at mid-table Leeds United on Wednesday.

Romain Saiss and Willy Boly scored with first-half headers and Benik Afobe lobbed the keeper after the break to wrap up victory for Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had gone three league games without a win and seen their advantage at the summit whittled down from 13 points to three after second-placed Cardiff City beat struggling Barnsley 2-1 on Tuesday.

Victory at Elland Road, however, means that with 11 matches left to play, there is a 10-point gap between Wolves and third-placed Aston Villa, with the top two sides winning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

(Reporting by Toby Davis,; Editing by Ed Osmond)