Women's Super League season kicks off with Manchester derby

REUTERS: Manchester City and Manchester United will play the opening match of the new Women's Super League (WSL) season at the Etihad Stadium on Sept. 7, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur the following day at Stamford Bridge while defending champions Arsenal host West Ham United at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park.

"I'm really excited for the fans, the players and everyone involved with the club that we get the chance to play at the home of Chelsea Football Club," Chelsea manager Emma Hayes told the club's website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2019/07/09/emma-hayes-hopes-for-big-crowd-when-top-class-chelsea-women-play.

Tottenham Hotspur, who were promoted to the expanded 12-team league along with United, play their first home game against Liverpool at The Hive on Sept. 15 and host Arsenal for the North London Derby at Spurs' new 62,000-capacity stadium on Nov. 17.

City's move to play games at the club's main stadium is aimed at building on momentum from the women's World Cup where England finished fourth.

Nearly 12 million people tuned in to watch England's 2-1 semi-final defeat by eventual champions the United States.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)