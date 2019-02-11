Wood takes five wickets as England bowl out West Indies

England Fast bowler Mark Wood picked up three quick wickets to put West Indies on the ropes, 74 for five at tea on day two of the third test in St Lucia on Sunday.

Wood scooped 5-41 as the visitors bowled out West Indies for 154, giving the visitors a 123-run first innings lead in St Lucia.

Brought into the team for the first time this series, Wood offered England genuine pace of more than 90 mph (145 kph).

He had an immediate impact, having Shai Hope (one) and Roston Chase (golden duck) caught at gully off consecutive balls in Gros Islet.

Although he did not complete the hat-trick, Wood struck again soon afterwards when Shimron Hetmyer (eight) edged to first slip.

Wood was not the only England bowler on a hat-trick in the middle session.

Spinner Moeen Ali dismissed openers Kraigg Brathwaite, caught at deep mid-wicket for 12, and John Campbell, lbw for 41, with successive balls.

Campbell's wicket was particularly important because was threatening to compile a big score quickly.

Wood continued his carnage after tea when Darren Bravo (six) edged to first slip and he wrapped up the innings by clean bowling number 11 Shannon Gabriel (four).

Moeen took 4-36, while Broad chipped in with a wicket, as well as a magnificent one-handed catch at long-off.

ROACH STRIKES

Earlier, Kemar Roach picked up four wickets as West Indies ripped through the England tail in the first innings.

The second new ball, allied with good bowling and sharp fielding, helped West Indies restrict England's total to a smaller one than might have been expected.

Gabriel, fastest of West Indies' four-pronged pace attack, set the skids in motion when he bowled Jos Buttler for 67.

Butler did not add to his overnight score, and the dismissal ended a 125-run partnership with Ben Stokes that had allowed England to climb out of an early hole.

Stokes went eight overs later for 79, caught when he mistimed a pull shot, and after Moeen (13) and Jonny Bairstow (two) went cheaply, West Indies quickly mopped up the tail, picking up the final four wickets for seven runs.

Roach finished with 4-48, while Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul collected two wickets apiece.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge, Ken Ferris and Pritha Sarkar)