Wood takes three wickets as England fight back in third test

REUTERS: England Fast bowler Mark Wood picked up three quick wickets to put West Indies on the ropes, 74 for five at tea on day two of the third test in St Lucia on Sunday.

Wood, brought into the team for the first time this series, offered England genuine pace of more than 90 miles-per-hour (145 kph), and he had an immediate impact, causing West Indies all sorts of problems from his very first ball.

He had Shai Hope (one) and Roston Chase (golden duck) caught at gully off consecutive balls in Gros Islet.

Although he did not complete the hat-trick, Wood struck again soon afterwards when Shimron Hetmyer (eight) edged to first slip, giving Wood the remarkable figures of 3-12 at tea.

England had an overall lead of 203 after earlier being dismissed for 277 in their first innings.

Wood was not the only England bowler on a hat-trick in the middle session.

Spinner Moeen Ali greased the wheels by dismissing West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite, caught at deep mid-wicket for 12, and John Campbell, lbw for 41, with successive balls.

Campbell's wicket was particularly important because he had taken the long handle to the England attack and was threatening to compile a big score quickly.

ROACH STRIKES

Earlier, Kemar Roach picked up four wickets as West Indies ripped through the England tail.

The second new ball, allied with good bowling and sharp fielding, helped West Indies restrict England's total to a smaller one than might have been expected on the second morning at the Darren Sammy Stadium.

Shannon Gabriel, fastest of West Indies' four-pronged pace attack, set the skids in motion when he bowled Jos Buttler for 67.

Butler did not add to his overnight score, and the dismissal ended a 125-run partnership with Ben Stokes that had allowed England to climb out of an early hole.

Stokes went eight overs later for 79, caught when he mistimed a pull shot, and after Ali (13) and Jonny Bairstow (two) went cheaply, West Indies quickly mopped up the tail, picking up the final four wickets for seven runs.

Roach finished with 4-48, while Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul collected two wickets apiece.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Christian Radnedge and Ken Ferris)