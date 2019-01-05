Woodland leads Tournament of Champions, McIlroy three back

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Gary Woodland reeled off five successive birdies en route to a second straight 67 that gave him a three-shot lead at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Friday.

Woodland, who kicked off his birdie run at the 11th, moved to 12-under 134 at the Kapalua Plantation course on the island of Maui. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a 68 for a share of second place on nine-under alongside Bryson DeChambeau (68) and Kevin Tway (71).

Defending champion Dustin Johnson (74) plunged seven shots behind after a round that included a double-bogey at the fourth hole where he incurred a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)