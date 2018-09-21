Woods, Fowler lead Tour Championship after opening 65s

Tiger Woods sank a long eagle putt at the final hole to tie Rickie Fowler for the first-round lead at the season-ending Tour Championship on Thursday.

Woods gave a little fist pump after rolling in a 27-footer at the par-five 18th at East Lake in Atlanta.

He and Fowler, at five-under-par 65, led by one stroke from fellow American Gary Woodland and English world number one Justin Rose.

FedExCup points leader Bryson DeChambeau battled to a 71 to lie equal 21st in the 30-man field.

The winner of the FedExCup receives US$10 million, while the Tour Championship offers a US$9 million purse.

